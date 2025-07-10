Spot astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla from your rooftop! Check date and time of ISS fly-by
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from the Indian Air Force has made history as an Indian aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
You can actually see the ISS fly over India in the next few days—it'll look like a bright, fast-moving dot in the sky.
When to see the ISS from India
The ISS will be visible across India on July 10 at 3:22-3:27am 4:58-5:04am and 7:59-8:05pm.
On July 11, catch it from 2:34-2:36am and 4:09-4:15am.
It'll show up again on July 12 from 7:59-8:03pm.
The best views are just before sunrise or right after sunset when its solar panels reflect sunlight.
Use apps like NASA's Spot the Station for updates
Apps like NASA's Spot the Station and ISS Detector give you real-time updates based on your location—super handy for not missing out.
Watching Shukla orbit Earth is a cool way to feel connected to India's space journey.
Missed these dates? The ISS will return!
If you miss these dates, don't stress—the ISS will be back over India between July 24 and August 1.
So keep an eye out for this awesome piece of space tech (and a little bit of Indian pride) zooming overhead!