Google enhances gaming with Circle to Search update

Google's Circle to Search just got smarter. Now, you can get instant AI-powered answers and real-time gaming tips right on your screen—no more switching apps or losing focus while playing or browsing.

How to use the feature Just long-press the home button or navigation bar on your Android device, then circle or tap anything you're curious about.

If you want more info, hit "dive deeper with AI Mode" to chat with Google's Gemini AI without leaving your app.

Tips for gamers Stuck in a game? The new feature gives you walkthroughs and tips—so you stay in the action.

It's live now for users in the US and India through Google Lens and the Google app.