NimbleEdge revolutionizes AI with DeliteAI launch
NimbleEdge just launched DeliteAI, an open-source platform that lets developers build personalized AI features right on your phone—no cloud required.
This means faster responses and better privacy, since your data stays on your device.
It's aimed at anyone who wants smarter apps without giving up control over their info.
An SDK and on-device Python runtime
DeliteAI comes with a ready-to-use SDK and the first on-device Python runtime for flexible AI workflows. It supports popular models like Llama and even has an Agent Marketplace for plug-and-play AI agents.
Plus, the NimbleEdge Assistant offers real-time voice chat using a custom Kokoro TTS model—all offline, so you get instant, natural-sounding replies without needing internet.
DeliteAI is faster and more private than cloud-based AI
DeliteAI uses smart tech like quantization and hardware acceleration to keep things speedy—think millisecond-level response times with minimal battery drain.
Unlike cloud-based AI (which can be slow and risky for privacy), everything runs locally.
For developers, this means rolling out powerful AI features to billions of phones while keeping users' data safe and sound.