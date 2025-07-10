Google unveils major Gemini AI upgrades for Android devices
At Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Samsung revealed that Google's upgraded Gemini AI is coming first to the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Watch8 series.
The goal? Smarter, more helpful AI across your phone and watch for real-time support.
Gemini AI on Galaxy Z Flip7
Gemini Live now works on the Flip7's cover screen for hands-free help. Flex Mode brings instant tips while you multitask.
With Circle to Search, just circle anything on-screen—Gemini explains or answers it right away.
Gamers can even get quick strategy tips by circling game elements.
What about the Watch8?
On the Galaxy Watch8 (and all Wear OS 6 devices), Gemini is introduced with enhanced capabilities.
You can chat naturally with your watch, get app summaries, and use voice commands to manage your calendar or notes—making everyday tasks feel a bit easier.