Samsung Wallet will let you pay via UPI on setup

You'll get support for AU Bank cards and safer online shopping with tokenized payments. Traveling abroad? The new Forex Tap & Pay feature makes international payments simple. There's also an integrated DigiLocker for storing Aadhaar, PAN, and driving licenses securely in the app.

You can now unlock your Mahindra EV using your Galaxy phone

If you drive a Mahindra BE6 or XEV 9e electric SUV, your Galaxy phone can soon lock, unlock, or even start your car using NFC or Ultra-Wideband—no key required.

You can share digital keys temporarily with friends and still use them if your phone battery is low.

Everything's protected by Samsung Knox security and remote key disabling if needed.