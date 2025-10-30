Spraying particles to cool Earth isn't practical: Study
A new Columbia University study says spraying reflective particles into the atmosphere—a much-hyped idea to slow global warming—just isn't practical in real life.
The researchers found big gaps between how models imagine this working and what would actually happen, warning that SAI could mess with weather patterns, deplete ozone, and cause uneven cooling unless countries work together closely.
Reality check on SAI
While climate models assume everything goes perfectly, reality is messier: atmospheric complexities, particles clumping together, and even shortages of basic materials could throw things off.
As the team put it, "The risk and design space for SAI may be considerably constrained by factors like supply chains and governance."
Tech is risky, not a magic climate solution
Rare materials like diamond dust aren't available at scale, while common ones like sulfur come with serious side effects and risks.
Columbia's Gernot Wagner summed it up: "Given the messy realities of SAI, it isn't going to happen the way that 99% of these papers model."
Bottom line? This tech is risky and nowhere near a magic solution for climate change.