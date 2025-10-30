Spraying particles to cool Earth isn't practical: Study

While climate models assume everything goes perfectly, reality is messier: atmospheric complexities, particles clumping together, and even shortages of basic materials could throw things off. As the team put it, "The risk and design space for SAI may be considerably constrained by factors like supply chains and governance."

Tech is risky, not a magic climate solution

Rare materials like diamond dust aren't available at scale, while common ones like sulfur come with serious side effects and risks.

Columbia's Gernot Wagner summed it up: "Given the messy realities of SAI, it isn't going to happen the way that 99% of these papers model."

Bottom line? This tech is risky and nowhere near a magic solution for climate change.