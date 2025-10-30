Tiny bacteria found in Arctic ocean could help marine life

With more sea ice melting, NCD activity is expected to increase. That means more nitrogen for algae blooms—the starting point for the whole Arctic food chain, feeding everything from zooplankton to fish. While losing sea ice is a big environmental problem, these newly noticed bacteria might help soften some of the blow by supporting marine life as things warm up.

NCDs are the dominant group responsible for nitrogen fixation

Researchers led by Lisa W. von Friesen and Lasse Riemann found that NCDs are the dominant group responsible for nitrogen fixation in the central Arctic Ocean.

This has a big impact on how we understand carbon cycling and climate change in the region.

The team says it's crucial to add this new knowledge into climate models if we want accurate predictions about what's next for Arctic life and our planet's carbon balance.