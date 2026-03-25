Samsung's AI-powered 2026 Bespoke WindFree ACs launched in India

How these ACs are different from regular models

Highlights include AI Fast Cooling and WindFree Cooling+ for quick chills without harsh drafts, plus a Dry Comfort mode that tackles humidity during the monsoon.

You can control everything from your phone or by voice using Bixby, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

There's also an AI Energy Mode that can cut power use by up to 30%.

The lineup comes with a five-year comprehensive warranty (and 10 years on the compressor), and is available online (including Amazon and Flipkart) or at retail stores.