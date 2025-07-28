Next Article
Samsung's DeX gets<|image_sentinel|> a c new name, look in One UIa lay ju 8
Samsung is giving its DeX feature—a tool that lets you use your phone like a desktop—a major upgrade in Android 16 with One UI 8.
Now built right into the system, the revamped experience will debut on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.
What's new in Connected Display?
DeX is now called "Connected Display," and some things have been simplified: taskbar visibility, keyboard placement, and audio options are easier to manage.
You'll still get essentials like wireless display, touchpad controls, and S Pen support.
Plus, the app drawer scrolls vertically now for quicker access—making it all feel more seamless for everyday use.