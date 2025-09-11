Samsung's new fridges come with floral designs: Check features, prices

These fridges come with Digital Inverter Compressors (backed by a 20-year warranty), so they run quietly and save energy. You get stabilizer-free operation—no need to worry about voltage swings—and toughened glass shelves that can handle up to 175kg. Inside, there's bright LED lighting, and some models even have a handy base drawer (11.8L) for storing onions or potatoes.

Why floral designs?

Turns out, over 70% of Samsung's single-door fridge buyers in India go for floral designs—so Samsung is leaning into what people love.

The tech inside, such as the Digital Inverter Compressor, generally adjusts cooling based on what's needed, which can help cut down on electricity bills and keep your fridge running longer.

If you want something practical but also a bit extra for your kitchen vibes, these could be worth checking out.