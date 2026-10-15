Sandisk partners with Meta for exclusive flash storage spring 2027

These storage accessories will integrate seamlessly with new Meta VR Glasses, making it easy to add more content without any hassle.

Everything is tested to meet Meta's standards, so you can expect smooth performance.

Susan Park, vice president of product management, Consumer Products at Sandisk, said, "We are thrilled to be the exclusive storage provider to help Meta power the future of virtual reality. Sandisk's high-performance microSD Express memory cards integrate seamlessly with new Meta VR Glasses, offering immediate access to additional storage capacity, allowing users to fully enjoy their favorite premium media and entertainment content."