Sandisk partners with Meta for exclusive flash storage spring 2027
Sandisk is partnering with Meta to create exclusive flash storage for the new Meta VR Glasses, coming spring 2027.
As part of the "Made for Meta" lineup, Sandisk will offer microSD Express cards and USB-C drives designed to handle bigger VR games and media collections, so you won't have to worry about running out of space.
Sandisk accessories meet Meta standards
These storage accessories will integrate seamlessly with new Meta VR Glasses, making it easy to add more content without any hassle.
Everything is tested to meet Meta's standards, so you can expect smooth performance.
Susan Park, vice president of product management, Consumer Products at Sandisk, said, "We are thrilled to be the exclusive storage provider to help Meta power the future of virtual reality. Sandisk's high-performance microSD Express memory cards integrate seamlessly with new Meta VR Glasses, offering immediate access to additional storage capacity, allowing users to fully enjoy their favorite premium media and entertainment content."