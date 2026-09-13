SAP urges companies at Delhi event to use AI daily
Technology
At its Delhi event, SAP called on companies to move beyond just testing AI and start using it fully in their day-to-day work.
Manish Prasad, who leads SAP India, said that getting the most out of AI means focusing on accurate data, following rules, and making sure everything works smoothly together.
SAP's new Devanahalli Innovation Campus
SAP sees India as a rising star in AI thanks to its young tech talent and growing innovation hubs.
The company's new Innovation Campus in Devanahalli is an extension of what it has in the country and globally as well.
Its approach? Build AI that's responsible, relevant, and reliable, with strong security and compliance baked in from the start.