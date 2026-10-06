Sarvam AI launches Kivi voice productivity app for Mac

Kivi offers two modes: Dictate (just hold Fn while speaking) types out your words wherever your cursor is, while Hey Kivi (Fn + Control) lets you draft or reformat text with simple voice commands.

The app learns your style by saving corrections and custom phrases.

Right now it's Mac-only, except for some HP laptops, but a Windows version is on the way: there's already a waitlist if you want in early.