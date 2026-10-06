Sarvam AI launches Kivi voice productivity app for Mac
Technology
Sarvam AI just dropped Kivi, a voice-powered productivity app built for Mac.
With Kivi, you can dictate, draft, and edit text hands-free across email, messaging, or docs, and it works in over 22 Indian languages.
Kivi learns style, offers 2 modes
Kivi offers two modes: Dictate (just hold Fn while speaking) types out your words wherever your cursor is, while Hey Kivi (Fn + Control) lets you draft or reformat text with simple voice commands.
The app learns your style by saving corrections and custom phrases.
Right now it's Mac-only, except for some HP laptops, but a Windows version is on the way: there's already a waitlist if you want in early.