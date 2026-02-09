Sarvam AI launches Vision, Bulbul V3 for Indic languages Technology Feb 09, 2026

Sarvam AI just dropped two powerful models—Sarvam Vision and Bulbul V3—focused on making sense of documents and speech, with Sarvam Vision supporting 22 Indian languages and Bulbul V3 currently supporting 11 and expected to expand to 22.

Sarvam Vision nailed top scores for reading complex layouts, tables, and multilingual content from scanned docs, while Bulbul V3 is all about super natural-sounding voices.