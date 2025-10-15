Satellites are leaking secrets!

A team of researchers from the University of California San Diego (UCSD) and the University of Maryland has uncovered a major security flaw in satellite communications. The study found that nearly half of geostationary satellite signals are unencrypted, leaving them open to eavesdropping. This includes sensitive consumer, corporate, and government communications. The researchers used an $800 satellite receiver system to intercept these signals over three years.

Data collection Military communications and personnel locations intercepted The researchers intercepted a wide range of sensitive data from geostationary satellites, including calls and texts from thousands of T-Mobile users. They also got access to US military communications, revealing the locations of personnel, equipment, and facilities. The team even intercepted internet communications from US military sea vessels, as well as their names. The findings were presented at an Association for Computing Machinery conference in Taiwan this week.

Infrastructure risk Corporate emails and critical infrastructure communications intercepted The researchers also intercepted communications to and from critical infrastructure such as electric utilities and offshore oil platforms. They even got access to corporate emails, inventory records from Walmart's Mexican subsidiary, and satellite communications from ATMs managed by Santander Mexico. The team warned companies and agencies whose sensitive data was exposed in these satellite communications. While some have moved quickly to encrypt their communications and protect the data, others have shown mixed responses.

Ongoing vulnerability Encryption not added to many systems yet Despite some companies acting quickly, others have yet to add encryption to their satellite-based systems. This is especially true for owners of vulnerable US critical infrastructure who were warned more recently. The researchers only looked at a small portion of geostationary satellites whose signals they could intercept from San Diego, estimating that they examined roughly 15% of those in operation. This suggests a lot of data is likely still being exposed over satellite communications.

Telecom vulnerability Telecoms use satellite communications to provide coverage in remote areas The researchers also found that telecoms use satellite communications to provide cellular coverage to regular phone users in remote areas. This was how they got access to calls and texts from T-Mobile, AT&T Mexico, and Telmex users. The team passively listened to what was being sent to their receiver dish, but didn't actively intercept any communications. They also found decryption keys likely used for other sensitive information transmission on the AT&T Mexico network.