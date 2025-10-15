Gemini can now help you schedule Calendar meetings in Gmail

Google has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool to simplify meeting scheduling for Gmail users with Google Calendar . The tech giant has introduced a "Help me schedule" feature, powered by its advanced Gemini AI model. The innovative tool suggests optimal meeting times based on calendar availability and presents them to the recipient of an email when setting up a meeting.

Functionality How to use the new feature The "Help me schedule" feature is specifically designed for one-on-one meetings, not group ones. To use it, users just have to click the new button that appears below the email compose screen in Gmail. This action will show a range of timeslots where they are free. They can then edit or remove some options before inserting them into their email and sending it as usual.

AI integration How does it work? Google's "Help me schedule" feature uses Gemini's AI to suggest meeting times based on the context of an email. For instance, if an email indicates a preference for a 30-minute slot next week, the assistant will only propose half-hour slots before the end of next week that fit your schedule. This feature is particularly useful when coordinating with people who don't share their calendars publicly.