YouTube introduces dedicated mental health section for teens

YouTube has launched a new dedicated section for mental health and wellbeing content aimed at teenagers. The move is part of the platform's effort to make it easier for users aged 13-17 to find age-appropriate information on issues like depression, anxiety , ADHD, and eating disorders. The initiative was developed in collaboration with organizations specializing in youth mental health and wellbeing content, such as the Child Mind Institute.

Feature details New feature provides reliable information for teens The new feature is designed to provide a reliable source of information for teens dealing with mental health issues. When teens search for terms like "depression," a dedicated row of videos from trusted sources appears at the top of the results. YouTube said these videos are tailored to their developmental stage, making it easier for them to understand complex topics.

Survey results Addressing teen mental health crisis The launch of this feature comes in light of a 2023 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which found that 39.7% of students experienced persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, while 28.5% reported poor mental health. The move also aligns with Pew Research Center's findings that nine out of 10 teens use YouTube as a primary source for information.