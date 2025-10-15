AI chatbots are killing customer service jobs in India

AI chatbots are shaking up India's IT and BPO industries, contributing to significant job losses in customer service roles. Startups like LimeChat are leading the charge, with their AI agents now handling most customer queries that used to need a human touch.

AI vs humans LimeChat's co-founder, Nikhil Gupta, shared that their AI currently handles about 70% of customer questions for clients—automating work equal to 5,000 jobs.

The cost? About the same as hiring three humans, but it does the work of 15.

Major job cuts With automation on the rise, major companies like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro have already cut thousands of roles.

Even startups aren't immune—they've let go of numerous employees recently.