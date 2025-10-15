Spotify's video podcasts are coming to Netflix next year

Spotify has announced a strategic partnership with Netflix , bringing select video podcasts to the popular streaming platform. The collaboration comes as part of Spotify's ongoing efforts to expand its video content offerings and enhance its advertising business. The initial phase of the deal will see a curated selection of sports, culture, lifestyle, and true crime podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer available on Netflix.

Strategy change Spotify's pivot toward video podcasts The partnership with Netflix comes after Spotify's major pivot toward video podcasts in 2023. The company had introduced tools for users to publish their shows as videos and launched a Partner Program allowing hosts to monetize their content. This was seen as a challenge to YouTube's dominance in the space. Spotify has also introduced social tools like polls, Q&As, comments, etc., for hosts to engage with their audiences.

Market impact Why the shift from audio to video? Despite investing billions in podcasts and signing exclusive deals with big names like Joe Rogan, Spotify's investments didn't translate into profits. This prompted the company to shift its focus toward video content, which is more popular among Gen Z users and offers better monetization opportunities. As of Q2 2025, Spotify had over 430,000 video podcasts on its service with consumption growing 20 times faster than audio-only content since 2024.