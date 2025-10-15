California becomes 1st US state to regulate AI chatbots
California has become the first state to roll out a major law—Senate Bill 243—regulating AI companion chatbots.
Signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2024, and kicking in January 2026, the law is all about keeping kids and vulnerable users safe from potential harms linked to these AI tools.
New law sets rules for AI chatbot interactions
SB 243 means companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Character AI now have to check users' ages, clearly say when you're chatting with an AI, and put real safeguards in place to spot and prevent things like suicide risk, self-harm, or exposure to explicit content for minors.
The law comes after troubling cases—including a teen's suicide in 2024 after using ChatGPT—and sets a new standard for keeping AI safer for everyone, especially young people.
If companies don't follow the rules, they could face lawsuits or civil penalties.