California becomes 1st US state to regulate AI chatbots

New law sets rules for AI chatbot interactions

SB 243 means companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Character AI now have to check users' ages, clearly say when you're chatting with an AI, and put real safeguards in place to spot and prevent things like suicide risk, self-harm, or exposure to explicit content for minors.

The law comes after troubling cases—including a teen's suicide in 2024 after using ChatGPT—and sets a new standard for keeping AI safer for everyone, especially young people.

If companies don't follow the rules, they could face lawsuits or civil penalties.