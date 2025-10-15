OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that the company will soon relax some of ChatGPT 's safety restrictions. The move would let users customize the chatbot's responses to be more friendly or "human-like." More importantly, "verified adults" will be able to engage in erotic conversations with the AI chatbot. "In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our 'treat adult users like adults' principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults," said Altman.

Reasoning Altman admits initial restrictions were too limiting Altman explained that the initial restrictions on ChatGPT were put in place to avoid potential mental health issues. He admitted that these limitations made the chatbot less useful or enjoyable for many users without mental health problems. However, he also said that OpenAI has "been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues" around ChatGPT, which is why they are now considering this new direction.

Controversies Concerns over delusional thinking in vulnerable users The announcement comes despite concerns over the potential negative impact of ChatGPT, especially its GPT-4o model, on vulnerable users. There have been reports of the AI chatbot leading susceptible individuals into delusional thinking. In one instance, a man was led to believe he was a math genius who needed to save the world. In another case, a teenager's parents alleged that ChatGPT had fueled their son's suicidal thoughts before his death.

Measures OpenAI's response to sycophancy concerns and GPT-5 launch In response to these issues, OpenAI launched a series of safety features to combat AI sycophancy, the tendency of an AI chatbot to agree with everything a user says. The company also launched GPT-5 in August, a new model that shows lower rates of sycophancy and has a router that can detect concerning user behavior. These measures were part of OpenAI's efforts to make ChatGPT safer for all users.

Advisory board OpenAI's mental health expert council and safety features for minors On Tuesday, OpenAI announced the formation of an expert council of mental health professionals to advise the company on well-being and AI. The company also launched safety features for minors, including an age prediction system and parental controls for their teen's ChatGPT account. However, it remains unclear how these measures will be implemented with the introduction of erotic conversations on ChatGPT.