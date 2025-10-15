ChatGPT will soon offer adult conversations, no kids allowed

The new GPT-5 version adds safety features like a behavioral router to spot risky patterns and prevent the AI from just agreeing with everything. There's also a mental health advisory council now, and OpenAI is building strict age checks so minors can't access adult content. Verified users can even tweak ChatGPT's personality for more casual or adult-themed conversations.

OpenAI's shift to adult content sparks debate

This shift could turn ChatGPT from just a helpful tool into more of a personal companion, following a trend where AI chatbots offer romantic or sexual role play.

With regulators like the FTC watching out for risks to young people, OpenAI says safety is still their top priority as these changes go live in December.