Perplexity AI tops app charts in India, beats ChatGPT
Technology
Perplexity AI just shot to the top of both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India, beating out big names like ChatGPT and Arattai Messenger.
CEO Aravind Srinivas shared the news with some screenshots, and it indicates a broader adoption of AI-based tools in India.
The rise of Perplexity
Perplexity stands out because it gives real-time answers using a mix of search and generative AI, making it more than just another chatbot.
Its rise to number one shows how quickly India's interest in smart, AI-powered tools is growing, as users look for fast, reliable info.