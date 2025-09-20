Saturn to appear closest to Earth tomorrow: How to watch

Tomorrow, Saturn will be at its brightest and largest as it reaches opposition. This is when Earth comes directly between the ringed planet and the Sun, forming a straight line with them. During this time, Saturn shall be fully illuminated by sunlight and appear very prominent in the night sky. The celestial event occurs once every 378 days.

When and where to see Saturn In Delhi, Saturn will be visible from 6:24pm tomorrow to 6:15am the next day. The Moon will be in its new phase on the night of opposition, offering a dark sky with minimal interference. Saturn shall rise in the east around sunset and set in the west at dawn, making it visible the whole night. Stargazers can also use stellarium-web.org to find Saturn and other planets in the night sky.

Viewing tips Tips for stargazers to get the best view To improve the viewing conditions, observers are advised to watch from locations that are away from artificial light. They should allow 15-30 minutes for their eyes to adjust to the dark and use red light if a flashlight is necessary. Saturn will appear in the constellation Pisces, and can be seen with the naked eye due to its brightness. Binoculars or telescopes will reveal more detail, including Saturn's rings.