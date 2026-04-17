SaySo launches iOS app in US Canada to fight misinformation

Daily digest refreshes every 20 hours

The Daily Digest refreshes every 20 hours and lets you pick topics like politics or social issues, so your feed actually fits your interests.

Creators have to cite their sources, plus both AI and real people check content for accuracy. SaySo is working on a "community notes" feature so users can help fact-check too.

With about 30 creators (like Nico Agosta) already on board, the app plans to expand to the UK by summer 2026.

Many founding partners are receiving a stipend from day one, with more ways for them to earn coming soon.