Scientists create at-home test to detect Alzheimer's risk early
Technology
Scientists have created a simple at-home test that could spot your risk for Alzheimer's early on.
It mixes an online brain assessment with a quick finger-prick blood test, looking for specific markers linked to brain decline (no clinic visit is needed).
Researchers invite 40+ to Alzheimer's study
This easy test could make early diagnosis much more accessible, especially since most people with early signs never see a specialist.
Researchers say it is affordable enough to screen many people, and they are inviting anyone older than 40 to join their ongoing study to help improve early identification of Alzheimer's risk.