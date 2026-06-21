Scientists find helper T cells attack cancers hiding MHC I
Technology
Scientists just found a surprising new way our immune system can fight cancer.
Usually, "killer" T cells spot and attack cancer by looking for certain markers (called MHC I molecules) on cell surfaces.
But when sneaky cancer cells hide these markers, the immune system doesn't just give up; "helper" T cells step in and take over.
Ferroptosis could inform smarter immunotherapy
These helper T cells use a process called ferroptosis (think iron-powered cell death) to wipe out those hidden cancer cells.
This discovery could lead to smarter immunotherapy treatments that use both types of T cells, opening up new possibilities for fighting tough cancers and even some autoimmune diseases.