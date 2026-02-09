Scientists grow tiny human brains with blood vessels
UCSF scientists have created tiny human brain models—called organoids—with vessel-like structures containing hollow lumens and blood-brain barrier-like features but lacking perfusion in vitro, making them much more like real brains.
Built from stem cells, these organoids mimic the part of the brain that handles thinking and memory, opening up new ways to study how our brains work and what goes wrong in diseases.
How they created the organoids
By adding vessel organoids at both ends, researchers got blood vessels to spread evenly throughout the mini-brains in just two weeks.
These vessels formed hollow tubes and even produced blood-brain barrier-like features, rather than a fully functional barrier as in actual brains.
Potential for testing treatments and understanding diseases
These new organoids survive longer and act more like real fetal brains compared to older versions that would die off quickly.
That means scientists may be able to get better insights into conditions like schizophrenia or dementia—and potentially test future treatments using these lab-grown mini-brains—although current limitations remain.