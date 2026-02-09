Scientists grow tiny human brains with blood vessels Technology Feb 09, 2026

UCSF scientists have created tiny human brain models—called organoids—with vessel-like structures containing hollow lumens and blood-brain barrier-like features but lacking perfusion in vitro, making them much more like real brains.

Built from stem cells, these organoids mimic the part of the brain that handles thinking and memory, opening up new ways to study how our brains work and what goes wrong in diseases.