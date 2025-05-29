Final solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on this date
What's the story
As 2025 progresses, many skywatchers are eagerly awaiting the year's second solar eclipse.
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight partially or completely for a short period.
The second solar eclipse of 2025 will take place on September 21.
It will be a partial solar eclipse, meaning only part of the Sun will be obscured by the Moon's shadow.
Eclipse reach
The upcoming solar eclipse will be visible from Australia, Antarctica, and parts of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.
It won't be visible in India. As a result, Indian viewers will have to rely on live streams to witness this celestial event.
Regional timings and safety tips for those in affected areas will be announced closer to the date.
The Sutak period, which occurs only when an eclipse is visible, won't be observed across the country during September.
Past eclipses
The first solar eclipse of the year occurred on March 29 and was visible from Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America as well as parts of the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.
However, it wasn't visible in India.
The second eclipse is the upcoming one on September 21 which will be viewable across Australia, Antarctica and surrounding Pacific and Atlantic Ocean regions but again not from India.