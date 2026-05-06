Sergei Vassilvitskii warns EU anonymized search data enables AI reidentification
Technology
A top Google scientist, Sergei Vassilvitskii, is worried about the EU's new push to make Google share anonymized search data with other companies.
The idea is to boost competition, but Vassilvitskii warns that advanced AI can actually re-identify users—even from supposedly anonymous information.
In fact, he shared that Google's own team managed to do this in under two hours.
Google calls EU proposal regulatory overreach
Google calls the proposal "regulatory overreach," saying it could accidentally expose sensitive details about users.
If Google doesn't comply, it could face huge fines, up to 10% of their global revenue, under the Digital Markets Act.
Talks between Google and EU officials are set for Wednesday as both sides look for a safer solution.