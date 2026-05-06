Sergei Vassilvitskii warns EU anonymized search data enables AI reidentification Technology May 06, 2026

A top Google scientist, Sergei Vassilvitskii, is worried about the EU's new push to make Google share anonymized search data with other companies.

The idea is to boost competition, but Vassilvitskii warns that advanced AI can actually re-identify users—even from supposedly anonymous information.

In fact, he shared that Google's own team managed to do this in under two hours.