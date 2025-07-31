Next Article
Sex toy app leaked 20 million emails, hackers could take over accounts
Lovense, the app for controlling sex toys, had a serious security slip—over 20 million users' email addresses were left exposed.
A researcher named BobDaHacker flagged the issue back in March 2025, but Lovense reportedly delayed addressing the vulnerabilities.
Hackers could easily take over accounts
The vulnerabilities made it possible for hackers to grab emails and even take over accounts without needing passwords.
TechCrunch tested and confirmed these flaws.
Lovense has now pushed out an update to fix things, promising everyone will get it within a week.
As a thank you, they gave the researcher a $3,000 reward for spotting the problem.
