Can we use old jets to cool the planet?

Simulations show that spraying 12 million tons of sulfur dioxide each year during polar spring and summer could lower global temperatures by around 0.6oC—about what happened after Mount Pinatubo erupted in 1991. Getting a full degree of cooling would take more than 20 million tons at these altitudes.

Trade-offs and risks of this approach

Using existing jets means SAI could roll out faster and for less money, but it comes with trade-offs: more aerosols are needed, which raises risks like acid rain or ozone layer damage.

Plus, this method cools the poles more than the tropics—the areas heating up fastest.

The researchers are clear: "This isn't a substitute for cutting emissions," and they're calling for much more research before any real-world use.