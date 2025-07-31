Can we use old jets to cool the planet?
Researchers at University College London say we might not need fancy new planes to fight climate change—current jets like modified Boeing 777Fs could spray reflective particles over the poles to help cool the planet.
Instead of flying super high, these planes would work at about 13km up, making things simpler and cheaper.
Simulations show potential impact on global temperatures
Simulations show that spraying 12 million tons of sulfur dioxide each year during polar spring and summer could lower global temperatures by around 0.6oC—about what happened after Mount Pinatubo erupted in 1991.
Getting a full degree of cooling would take more than 20 million tons at these altitudes.
Trade-offs and risks of this approach
Using existing jets means SAI could roll out faster and for less money, but it comes with trade-offs: more aerosols are needed, which raises risks like acid rain or ozone layer damage.
Plus, this method cools the poles more than the tropics—the areas heating up fastest.
The researchers are clear: "This isn't a substitute for cutting emissions," and they're calling for much more research before any real-world use.