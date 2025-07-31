Next Article
Microsoft's GitHub Copilot hits 20 million users as AI coding booms
GitHub Copilot, Microsoft's AI coding assistant, has now reached 20 million users—gaining five million in just the last three months.
Announced by CEO Satya Nadella, this milestone shows how quickly developers are adopting AI tools.
Copilot is especially popular with big companies: 90% of Fortune 100 firms use it to help write code.
Copilot's growth amid rising competition
Copilot isn't alone in the spotlight. Rival Cursor recently hit $500 million in yearly revenue, and both platforms are rolling out smarter features like AI-powered code review and error detection.
Tech giants like Google, OpenAI, Cognition, and Anthropic are also racing to upgrade their own coding assistants as demand for AI-driven development keeps growing.