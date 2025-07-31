Microsoft's GitHub Copilot hits 20 million users as AI coding booms Technology Jul 31, 2025

GitHub Copilot, Microsoft's AI coding assistant, has now reached 20 million users—gaining five million in just the last three months.

Announced by CEO Satya Nadella, this milestone shows how quickly developers are adopting AI tools.

Copilot is especially popular with big companies: 90% of Fortune 100 firms use it to help write code.