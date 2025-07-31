Astronomers discover black hole devouring a star

Findings suggest this discovery could help connect the dots

The team used X-ray data from HLX-1, a known black hole whose brightness shot up 100 times by 2012 and then dimmed again by 2023.

That strange glow tipped off Yi-Chi Chang and his crew at National Tsing Hua University that something unusual was happening.

Their findings, now published in The Astrophysical Journal, suggest this discovery could help connect the dots between small and supermassive black holes—and maybe rewrite some cosmic textbooks along the way.