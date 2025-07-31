Mark Zuckerberg believes AR glasses will be our next digital lifeline Technology Jul 31, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg thinks AR glasses are about to change how we connect with the world.

He says these smart specs could be so important that people without them might actually miss out mentally.

In his words, "I continue to think that glasses are basically going to be the ideal form factor for AI," and he's betting big that they'll shape our digital lives.