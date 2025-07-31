Mark Zuckerberg believes AR glasses will be our next digital lifeline
Mark Zuckerberg thinks AR glasses are about to change how we connect with the world.
He says these smart specs could be so important that people without them might actually miss out mentally.
In his words, "I continue to think that glasses are basically going to be the ideal form factor for AI," and he's betting big that they'll shape our digital lives.
Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses have taken off
Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses have taken off, with sales tripling recently—proof that people are curious about wearable tech.
Even though Meta's Reality Labs lost over $4.5 billion last quarter (and nearly $70 billion since 2020!), Zuckerberg isn't backing down.
He sees these investments as crucial for making AI more useful and blending digital and real life, especially as rivals like OpenAI jump into the game too.