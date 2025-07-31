Chrome for Android is getting this cool new animation

How to test the feature early

The swipe-back animation changes depending on where you came from: if you opened a page from another app, swiping back shows a preview of that app; if it's just another tab, no preview pops up.

Want to test it out early? You can turn it on by tweaking a Chrome flag setting—just note that if your swipe leads to a brand-new tab, you'll see a gray screen with the Chrome logo instead.