Chrome for Android is getting this cool new animation
Chrome for Android is about to get a small but super useful update—a new swipe-back animation that helps you avoid those annoying accidental exits from web pages.
Spotted in Chrome version 138 by Mishaal Rahman of Android Authority, this feature lets you swipe back and see a preview of the last page you visited, making browsing feel smoother and more forgiving.
How to test the feature early
The swipe-back animation changes depending on where you came from: if you opened a page from another app, swiping back shows a preview of that app; if it's just another tab, no preview pops up.
Want to test it out early? You can turn it on by tweaking a Chrome flag setting—just note that if your swipe leads to a brand-new tab, you'll see a gray screen with the Chrome logo instead.