Russia bans Speedtest app, recommends paper maps to navigate
Russia just banned the popular Speedtest app by Ookla, citing concerns that it could be used to help attacker drones gather data.
The move, announced on July 30, 2025, follows earlier fines against Ookla for not storing Russian user data locally.
Authorities recommend offline maps, paper atlases
With drone attacks from Ukraine still a concern, Russia's internet watchdog is telling people to stick to WiFi or wired connections since mobile speeds might drop.
They're also recommending drivers download offline maps or even keep paper atlases handy—especially in Moscow, where reduced GPS coverage is already messing with taxi tracking and other location-based services.