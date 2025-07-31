NASA, SpaceX set for record-breaking 6th Dragon mission

Crew-11 to launch on August 2

Commander Zena Cardman is heading to space for her very first time, joined by veteran pilot Mike Fincke (his fourth mission), plus Kimiya Yui from JAXA and Oleg Platonov from Roscosmos as mission specialists.

Crew-11 will briefly overlap with Crew-10 on the ISS for a smooth handover before docking on August 2.

With a 90% chance of good weather, this launch marks another milestone for both NASA and SpaceX.