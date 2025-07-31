Next Article
NASA, SpaceX set for record-breaking 6th Dragon mission
NASA and SpaceX are gearing up to send four astronauts to the International Space Station with their Crew-11 mission, launching July 31 at 12:09pm ET from Kennedy Space Center.
The crew will ride aboard the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, which is making its record-breaking sixth trip to space.
Crew-11 to launch on August 2
Commander Zena Cardman is heading to space for her very first time, joined by veteran pilot Mike Fincke (his fourth mission), plus Kimiya Yui from JAXA and Oleg Platonov from Roscosmos as mission specialists.
Crew-11 will briefly overlap with Crew-10 on the ISS for a smooth handover before docking on August 2.
With a 90% chance of good weather, this launch marks another milestone for both NASA and SpaceX.