US government launches health data-sharing program with tech giants

Concerns over privacy and potential misuse of data

This project, led by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), aims to ditch old-school paperwork for secure, digital sharing—if you choose to opt in.

Over 60 companies are on board, hoping this will help doctors get a fuller picture of your health by connecting info from fitness apps too.

But privacy experts are worried: without strong federal rules for health tech, sensitive medical data could be at risk.

As law professor Lawrence Gostin puts it, there are real "legal and ethical issues" if this info gets misused.