US government launches health data-sharing program with tech giants
The US government is rolling out a new health data-sharing program that lets people upload their medical records to apps from big tech names like Google and Amazon.
The goal? Make it easier to manage things like diabetes and weight using AI-powered tools, QR codes for check-ins, and smarter medication tracking—all with support from major hospitals like the Cleveland Clinic.
Concerns over privacy and potential misuse of data
This project, led by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), aims to ditch old-school paperwork for secure, digital sharing—if you choose to opt in.
Over 60 companies are on board, hoping this will help doctors get a fuller picture of your health by connecting info from fitness apps too.
But privacy experts are worried: without strong federal rules for health tech, sensitive medical data could be at risk.
As law professor Lawrence Gostin puts it, there are real "legal and ethical issues" if this info gets misused.