AI recommendations boost Meta's user engagement and revenue
Meta says its AI-powered recommendations are behind a big jump in how much people are using its apps—and how much money the company is making.
In June 2025, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger hit over 3.4 billion daily users (up 6% from last year).
That extra scrolling helped Meta pull in $47.1 billion this quarter—a 22% revenue boost—with nearly all of it coming from ads.
Mark Zuckerberg called out AI as the main reason people are spending more time on both Facebook and Instagram.
AI's impact on user experience
Watching videos on Meta's platforms shot up by 20% this year, thanks to smarter promotion of original content on Instagram.
And if you've noticed Threads popping off lately—you're not alone: time spent there jumped, mostly because of new AI language features.
All these upgrades show how Meta is betting big on AI to keep us hooked and keep its business growing.