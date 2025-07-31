AI recommendations boost Meta's user engagement and revenue Technology Jul 31, 2025

Meta says its AI-powered recommendations are behind a big jump in how much people are using its apps—and how much money the company is making.

In June 2025, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger hit over 3.4 billion daily users (up 6% from last year).

That extra scrolling helped Meta pull in $47.1 billion this quarter—a 22% revenue boost—with nearly all of it coming from ads.

Mark Zuckerberg called out AI as the main reason people are spending more time on both Facebook and Instagram.