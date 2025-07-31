New species found at record ocean depth

Researchers say this could change our understanding of life

Without sunlight, these deep-sea organisms rely on carbon drifting down from above.

Microbes turn that carbon into chemicals that seep from the ocean floor, which tubeworms and mollusks likely feed on.

This changes what we thought we knew about life in extreme places and opens up new questions about what else might be hiding in Earth's most remote corners.

As study authors Mengran Du and Vladimir Mordukhovich put it, this discovery is a big step for understanding how life adapts to the toughest conditions imaginable.