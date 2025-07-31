Next Article
Google Pixel Watch 4 introduces side-mounted charging
Google's Pixel Watch 4 is shaking things up with a new side-mounted charging system.
Now, the watch can stand on its side while charging, and repairs might get easier.
But there's a catch—charging pins are exposed on the left side, which could make them more vulnerable to damage.
Exposed pins might worry some users
This new setup tackles annoying debris issues that made older models hard to charge and clean.
While the exposed pins might worry some about durability, Google could downplay their look in ads.
The real test will be how well this design holds up over time compared to past versions.