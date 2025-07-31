Asteroid has small chance of hitting Moon in 2032: NASA

An impact would likely send debris flying toward Earth. This could trigger meteor showers lasting for days. Experts think some satellites might take a hit from the debris, but full-on mission failures are pretty unlikely.

NASA is on it

Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA has sharpened its predictions for YR4's path by about 20%.

The asteroid is currently hidden behind the Sun and won't be visible again until 2028.

NASA will keep monitoring to update the odds and keep an eye on any risks for satellites or lunar projects.