Asteroid has small chance of hitting Moon in 2032: NASA
NASA says asteroid 2024 YR4 has a small chance—about 4.3%—of hitting the Moon on December 22, 2032.
There's no danger to Earth, but if it does strike, it could mess with thousands of satellites and future Moon missions like Lunar Gateway.
What if the asteroid hits the Moon?
An impact would likely send debris flying toward Earth. This could trigger meteor showers lasting for days.
Experts think some satellites might take a hit from the debris, but full-on mission failures are pretty unlikely.
NASA is on it
Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA has sharpened its predictions for YR4's path by about 20%.
The asteroid is currently hidden behind the Sun and won't be visible again until 2028.
NASA will keep monitoring to update the odds and keep an eye on any risks for satellites or lunar projects.