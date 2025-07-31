You can now send end-to-end encrypted DMs on Bluesky

Germ uses the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol

Germ uses the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol (yep, that's industry-standard encryption) and Bluesky's AT Protocol for ID checks.

Want to chat? Just pop a "magic link" in your Bluesky bio—friends can DM you securely using Apple's App Clips, no full app download needed.

Plus, you get to decide who can message you and block unwanted contacts across Germ and other AT Protocol apps.