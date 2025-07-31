You can now send end-to-end encrypted DMs on Bluesky
Germ, a new startup from Tessa Brown and ex-Apple privacy engineer Mark Xue, just dropped a beta for end-to-end encrypted messaging on Bluesky.
You can now send super-private DMs without sharing your phone number—way more secure than Bluesky's regular messages.
Germ uses the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol (yep, that's industry-standard encryption) and Bluesky's AT Protocol for ID checks.
Want to chat? Just pop a "magic link" in your Bluesky bio—friends can DM you securely using Apple's App Clips, no full app download needed.
Plus, you get to decide who can message you and block unwanted contacts across Germ and other AT Protocol apps.
Germ is coming to Android soon
Right now it's free, but paid plans with private AI tools are coming soon.
Backed by investors like Mozilla Ventures and a co-author of MLS, Germ wants to expand to Android and help make encrypted messaging the norm on Bluesky.