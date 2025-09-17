Shai-Hulud worm infects 25 npm packages, including CrowdStrike's

Shai-Hulud's self-replicating nature makes it especially concerning

Shai-Hulud targets Linux and Mac users (it skips Windows), stealing credentials and setting up GitHub Actions workflows that leak even more secrets to attacker-controlled servers.

It even flips private repos public under compromised accounts.

What makes it especially dangerous is that it's the first self-replicating worm in npm's supply chain—meaning it can spread on its own without anyone having to lift a finger.