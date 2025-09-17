New obesity drug helps people lose weight
Eli Lilly's experimental pill, orforglipron, helped people with obesity lose a noticeable amount of weight in a big Phase 3 trial.
Over about a year and a half, 3,100+ adults took daily pills and saw not just weight loss but also better heart and metabolic health.
People on the highest dose lost around 12.25kg (about 12% of their body weight).
Nearly 60% dropped at least 10% of their starting weight, and almost one in five lost over 20%.
Even those on lower doses saw real changes. Plus, folks had slimmer waists, lower blood pressure, and improved cholesterol.
Drug to get approval in 2026
Unlike popular injectables, orforglipron is just a daily pill—no needles.
Side effects were mostly mild stomach issues.
While it didn't beat some injections for total pounds lost, its convenience could help more people stick with treatment.
Lilly is aiming to submit the drug for approval later in 2025, with possible approval as early as 2026.