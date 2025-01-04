How to add your favorite track to Instagram profile
What's the story
Instagram offers a fun way to personalize your profile by allowing users to add music directly.
Whether it's a song that reflects your personality, mood, or favorite track, this feature provides a unique touch to your profile.
Here's a simple guide on how to add music to your Instagram profile and make it even more engaging.
User guide
Adding a song to your profile
To add music to your profile, open Instagram and navigate to your profile page.
On the profile picture, tap "What's on your playlist," and click on the ringtone icon.
Next, you can select a song from the list, which would play for up to 30 seconds.
You can also select a specific portion of the song to highlight before finalizing it by tapping checkmark.
Information
Selecting the audience for your clip
Once a song is added, you can choose the audience: "Followers you follow back" or "Close Friends." Then, tap the "Share" button to post it on your profile. Visitors to your profile can click the music icon to listen to the clip.