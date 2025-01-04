How to check your reporting history on YouTube
What's the story
YouTube has a built-in feature, Reporting History, to let users keep a track of videos they have flagged for possible violations of the platform's Community Guidelines.
The feature divides flagged videos into three categories - Live, Removed, and Restricted.
This way, you'll have a clear idea of what happened to each reported video.
Category breakdown
Understanding the categories of flagged videos
The "Live" category contains videos that are either awaiting review or have been found compliant with YouTube's Community Guidelines.
The "Removed" category contains videos that have been removed from the platform.
Finally, the "Restricted" category contains videos that have been imposed with restrictions like age-restriction or limited features.
Video unavailability
Reporting history feature provides information on unavailable videos
The Reporting History feature also gives information when a video is no longer available on YouTube.
This could either be because the creator removed the video or due to other reasons like geographic restrictions.
The flagged videos on the Reporting History page are listed chronologically, from the most recent to the oldest report, making sure that users can easily track their reporting activity over time.
Future improvements
YouTube plans to improve reporting history feature
YouTube also acknowledges that in some cases, a flagged video may not appear in the Reporting History page. This happens when multiple users have already reported the same video.
However, the platform is working on improving this feature to ensure all flags will be displayed on this page in future, regardless of whether a video has been previously reported by other users.