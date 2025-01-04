How to add a comment moderator for your YouTube channel
What's the story
YouTube has a feature that enables channel owners to invite moderators for managing comments on their videos.
The facility comes as a way to improve the user experience by ensuring that the comment section remains more controlled and respectful.
The process is pretty simple and straightforward, requiring nothing but the moderator's channel URL.
Here's how it works.
Process
Follow these steps
To add a comment moderator, users would have to sign in to YouTube Studio and head over to Settings > Community.
Here, they can enter the channel URL of the desired moderator in the "Standard moderators" box and save changes.
Alternatively, a specific moderator can be added directly from their video comment by tapping 'More' beside their comment and selecting 'Add as Moderator.'
Duties
Moderator roles and responsibilities
The newly added moderator won't be notified about their role. It is the channel owner's responsibility to inform them about their ability to manage comments.
The actions a comment moderator can take depend on whether they are a standard or managing moderator, with managing moderators getting more options than standard ones.
Interaction
Comment moderation and user interaction on YouTube
Both types of moderators can hold comments for review by the channel owner.
These comments will be stored in the "Held" queue until approved, ensuring other viewers won't see them unless approved by the owner.
This feature is designed to foster a more respectful and controlled comment environment, enhancing user interaction on the platform.
Management
Removing a comment moderator
If a channel owner wants to remove a comment moderator, they can do so by following the same steps used to add one and then selecting the removal option.
When a comment is marked as spam, it will be permanently hidden from the channel.
YouTube may also review the comment and commenter's behavior for spam, further ensuring a safe and respectful environment for users.