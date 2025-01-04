How to fix typos in your Instagram DMs
What's the story
Instagram lets users edit text messages even after sending them, making it easier to fix typos or grammatical errors without needing to delete the message entirely.
This feature offers a 15-minute window to make changes, providing a convenient solution for quick corrections.
Say goodbye to messaging mishaps with Instagram's editing option. Here's how.
User guide
Steps to edit messages
To use the edit feature, tap and hold the message you want to edit. Next, select "Edit" from the pop-up menu to make changes to the text.
After editing, tap "Send" to update the message, which will display an "Edited" label next to it. Upon clicking on it, previous text will be displayed.
This ensures both parties are aware of any modifications made.
Key points
Things to remember
It is important to note that:
Recipients might have already read the original message in the chat or via a notification before it's edited.
Unread notifications will automatically update to display the edited version.
Messages with mentions or commands cannot be edited, but they can be unsent.
Also, each message can be edited up to five times.